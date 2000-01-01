Election board dismisses two candidate complaints at hearing

On Monday, Oct 19, at 9:30 am, the Pulaski County Election Board conducted a hearing to hear complaints filed against Kathleen “Kathi” Thompson, Independent candidate for Pulaski County Commissioner District 3 and for Ashley Hammac, Democratic candidate for Indiana State Representative District 16. Both Thompson and Hammac were present at the hearing on Monday as were Election Board Secretary and County Clerk JoLynn Behny, Voter Registration Deputy Becky McLeroy, Election Board Chairman and Democrat Representative Jessye Gilley and Republican Representative Jon Frain. Written complaints were filed against Candidate Thompson for allegedly wearing a campaign shirt into the courthouse during absentee in-person early voting hours. These complaints were formally submitted by Jamie Murray, Kevin Ingram, Sherry Fagner and Terry Young. A written complaint was filed against Candidate Hammac for allegedly having a flyer and wearing a campaign shirt into the courthouse during absentee in-person early voting hours, which was submitted by Ken Boswell. After reading the complaints aloud and hearing from each candidate (or candidate’s counsel), including testimony from members of the election board who had viewed the security camera footage of both incidents, the members of the Pulaski County Election Board ultimately determined that there was not enough evidence presented to have the complaints forwarded to the Pulaski County Prosecutor’s Office for investigation and possible prosecution. The election board, having no further recourse, decided no further action will be taken at this time.