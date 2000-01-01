Election board holds meeting after voting machine test

On March 27, after four random voting machines were run through a successful public test at 2 p.m., the Pulaski County Election Board held a meeting to address a handful of matters, including continuing their conversation on whether or not they should publish CFA-4s (campaign finance reports) on the county government website. In previous conversations, the board had expressed some concern with candidates’ addresses being published online. Since that time, however, it was discovered that unless candidates have went through the official procedure to get their address redacted, there is no reason they cannot publish them as-is. Republican representative Jon Frain asked what candidates would have to go through to get a redacted address. It was explained that there is an official process that would have to be followed and current redacted addresses would be for judges, prosecutors or law enforcement. A candidate who wishes to know the procedure can contact the Pulaski County Clerk's Office for that information. Election Board Chair and Democrat Representative Jessye Gilley asked if everyone on the board agrees that it is okay to post the CFA-4s on the county government website. Jon Frain made a motion that the Pulaski County Election Board start posting CFA-4s for the current election cycle starting on April 17 and keep them on the county website for no less than the state appointed retention time and notify the candidates of this as they turn them in. It passed.