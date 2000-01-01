Emergency clean-up granted for Sportsman’s Bar

Monterey Town Council President recently gave the public an update related to the Sportsman’s Bar. The issue of the long-vacant Sportsman’s Bar and Grill building in downtown Monterey has recently resurfaced due to the building partially collapsing on itself on June 10 due to heavy rain. Since then, the Monterey Town Council has been providing updates on the situation as it works to be resolved. The building has been a challenge for the town since it partially fell down in 2015. He stated that on Monday, July 13 Pro-Tem Judge Hall from Starke County approved starting the clean-up process under emergency guidelines. He said that he understands that several contractors have gone through the building and have submitted bids, but it will be the county’s decision on who they choose.