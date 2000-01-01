Emergency crews battle Thornhope grain elevator fire

Firefighters fought a large blaze at Farmer's Grain and Supply in Thornhope, located at 3589 E. 900 S., on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 27. The call came in around 2:27 p.m., stating there was a fire in the basement of the feed mill. There were no initial reports of injuries. Several departments were called for mutual aid, including Royal Center Volunteer Fire Department, Harrison Township-Lucerne Volunteer Fire Department, Cass County Fire District 1, Kewanna-Union Township Volunteer Fire Department, Star City Volunteer Fire Department, Buffalo-Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department, Winamac Volunteer Fire Department, Francesville Volunteer Fire Department, Bass Lake California Township Volunteer Fire Department, Grass Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Logansport Fire Department. The Logansport Fire Department provided a ladder truck. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office was called to shut down parts of US 35 due to emergency crews in the area and debris in the roadway. Pulaski County EMS was on stand by at the scene.