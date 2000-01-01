Emergency helicopter training to take place at Arens Field Airport

The United States Veteran Reserve Corps (USVRC) 3rd Cavalry/1st Ind. will be performing an all-day training with helicopters at Arens Airfield in Winamac on April 18, 2026. Local EMS, police and EMA will be involved with these training missions. The public should know that this is not an emergency or any other type of urgent situation - this will be observational training and safety briefings only. This is in an effort to develop working relationships with county and all local emergency responders. This will also be a meet and greet for all local EMS, police, fire departments and USVRC members to develop group cohesion and emergency training skills for all groups involved. The public's patience and understanding with this endeavor is appreciated.