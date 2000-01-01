Emergency responders meet for annual hazmat exercise

The Pulaski County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) hosted the 2026 annual hazmat exercise in the Olson Auction lot on Saturday, Aug. 22. The exercise started at 9 a.m. and concluded around 11:30 a.m. They hosted a hybrid tabletop exercise and a functional exercise based on an anhydrous ammonia tanker accident on CR 700 W. The objectives of the exercise was to evaluate unified command, test search and rescue efforts, drone plume intelligence, communications, hazmat gross decon, triage and hospital decon and influx.