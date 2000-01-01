A facade improvement grant program received official approval during a Pulaski County Commissioners meeting on Monday, Nov. 2. Isaiah Tidwell and Brandi Larkin from the Redevelopment Commission had approached the board in May of this year to ask for a preliminary blessing so they can continue to work to expand the program. Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer said that after several meetings and adjustments, the redevelopment commission has approved the scoring rubric, program guidelines and application process for commissioner consideration. Along with this, Origer asked if his departmental expenditure threshold could be increased from $7,500 to $10,000. He clarified that regardless, the commissioners will still be apprised of everything, he just wants to avoid extensive delays. President Don Street made a motion to increase the threshold to $10,000 for the facade improvement grant program and it was seconded by Mike McClure. It passed unanimously.