Flag poles dedicated at “Evening at the Bridge”

July 3 – known locally as Veteran's Memorial Swinging Bridge Day – was filled with community, music and a special dedication. The celebration began with the dedication of two new flag poles placed at each side of the bridge entrance. Pulaski County veterans, scouts and the Pulaski County America 250 committee assisted with the ceremony. July 3 was designated as Veterans Memorial Swinging Bridge Day by the Winamac Town Council in a majority vote on Nov. 14, 2022.