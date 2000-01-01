Flood Warning declared for Tippecanoe River

Persistent, often heavy, rains earlier this month caused the Tippecanoe River to overflow its banks in several areas in Pulaski County. A Flood Warning took effect on Saturday, April 4 and affected the Tippecanoe River in Winamac and Ora as well as spots in Carroll and White counties. The river reached 11.4 feet (flood stage is 10 feet) in Winamac and 13.6 feet (flood stage is 12 feet) in Ora on Monday, April 6. Several residences and lots were flooded in Ora along with the eastern parts of Winamac near the SR 14 bridge, including the Winamac Town Park.