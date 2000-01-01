Francesville announces park board members

The Francesville Town Council was happy to announce the new appointees to their newly formed park board during their meeting on June 3. The members are Lacy Gutwein, Donna Putt, Tiffany Holle and Lynn Johns. President Susie Overton said that the council is very appreciative that they stepped forward to volunteer on the board. She said that there is an option to appoint a fifth member if they would like that. Town attorney Justin Schramm explained that he thinks it's a good idea to have an odd-numbered board. He told the town council that they make the decision if they want a school board or library appointee and then they tell the park board which entity to reach out to.