Francesville Fall Festival weekend

There was plenty to do and see at the Francesville Fall Festival this year. Line dancing was enjoyed by many before the rain settled in, and kids of all ages were entertained with rides, face painting, games and prizes. Special to the festival this year was the VAU Fallen Heroes Memorial, made of over 7,000 dog tags of soldiers killed in action since 9/11. The memorial creates an image of the American Flag and is accompanied by a 43-inch kiosk screen displaying the heroes photos and biographies.