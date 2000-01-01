Francesville park board asks town council about expectations

The Francesville park board has officially formed and is getting to work. Board members attended the July 1 town council meeting to ask for direction as they get started. The park board is made up of Lacy Gutwein (President), Lynn Johns (Vice President), Tiffany Holle (Secretary) and Donna Putt. So far, they have had two meetings. Before they go any further, however, some of the members wanted more formal direction from the town council on what they should be doing. The first question was what the vision was for the park board's responsibilities. It was reiterated that the town would still do the physical maintenance work in the park like mowing or clearing trees. Instead, the park board would be responsible for making decisions on needed park updates for both now and in the future.