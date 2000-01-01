Francesville Town Council approves fence, light pole repairs

The Francesville Town Council approved repairs to the outfield lights and some fence repair for the youth league during a regular meeting on May 6. It was advised during the meeting that the fence along the north field in Francesville is warped/bent, creating a gap at the bottom. The back stop behind home plate is also bent and is a safety concern. They are hoping to get six foot fences along the sides and to get the bottom of the back stop replaced. The quote from Buschman's Fence is $3,530. It was noted that most of the fences that were originally put in were residential grade, so they are not very durable. The new fence would be commercial grade. The youth league is allowed to contribute up to $1,000. They held a fundraising event this spring and they have some already approved money they can use from last year. They are asking if the town would be willing to contribute any money. After some discussion, the town council agreed that they would pay for half of the total cost (after the $1,000 from the league), a total of $1,265, for the fence and back stop repairs. A motion was made and ultimately passed. Additionally, it was stated that there are some needed light repairs as well. Two light poles were out on opening night, causing half of the outfield to be dark.