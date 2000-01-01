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Galbreath Family Charities presented the Winamac Town Council with a check to cover this year’s fireworks. Pictured (from left to right): Danyelle Weaver, Tom Murray, Alvin Parish, Larry Weaver, Jim Watkins and Eric Galbreath.

Galbreath Family Charities supports town fireworks

By: 
Megan Galbreath

The Town of Winamac's firework show is a community favorite, but escalating costs have made fundraising into a yearly challenge. At the town council meeting on June 8, Eric Galbreath of Galbreath Family Charities presented funds that will help offset some of those costs. Eric Galbreath told the town council that Galbreath Family Charities had a meeting a few weeks ago and as a whole, they decided that they wanted to financially support the town fireworks as well as another program. They agreed to give the Town of Winamac $7,500 annually for this.

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

(574) 946-6628
 

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