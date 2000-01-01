Governor Braun meets with Pulaski County leaders

Governor Mike Braun recently visited communities across Indiana to meet with local leaders, tour one of Indiana's historic landmarks, highlight regional economic development opportunities and hear directly from county and city officials about the issues facing their communities. Governor Braun visited Pulaski County, where he met with county officials and local leaders in Winamac. The discussion focused on property taxes, solar projects, population decline, housing availability and the long-term needs of rural communities. The meeting gave Governor Braun an opportunity to hear directly from Pulaski County leaders about how future property tax changes could affect local taxing units, how solar development may affect assessed value, and how housing availability continues to shape population growth and economic opportunity in rural Indiana.