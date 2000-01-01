Hello, 1976!

A large vault buried during the U.S. Bicentennial in 1976 emerged from the ground Friday afternoon, April 24, greeted by a small, but eager crowd. Although no marker identified the spot on the courthouse lawn, the Pulaski County Historical Society did have record of its location. After a small excavator dug down and hoisted the capsule out of the ground, the still-stunning red, white and blue vault was immediately taken over to the Historical Society Museum parking lot to be opened. Once the seal was broken, many helping hands began removing the items and started the long process of sorting and cataloging – a necessary task as no previous inventory list existed. When finished, the Pulaski County Historical Society will create a 1976 Bicentennial display in the museum and a community presentation will be held to share all of the items with the public.