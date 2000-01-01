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A combined firing squad of the American Legion and the VFW did the 21-gun salute during the Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 25.

Honoring the Brave

By: 
Megan Galbreath

Winamac American Legion Post 71 and VFW Post 1728 will hold their annual Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 25th at 11:00 a.m. at the Pulaski County courthouse memorial. Mr. Al Breyfogle will be the guest speaker. Pastor Brent Smith will deliver the invocation and benediction. Stan Czech will serve as master of ceremonies. A member of the auxiliary will lay a memorial wreath. A combined firing squad of the American Legion and the VFW will salute the military service members who have died in the line of duty. The ceremony will conclude after the playing of Taps by WCHS student Levi Brown.

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

(574) 946-6628
 

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