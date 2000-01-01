Kiwanis Kids Day packed the park with summer fun

On Tuesday, July 21, smiles, laughter, and fun filled the Winamac Town Park for the annual Kiwanis Kids Day. The event once again provided a day dedicated to celebrating young people and bringing families together. The free event offered games, face painting, lunch, and many more activities. It also included informational booths for parents offering details on community programs and services. The day showcased the Kiwanis Club's ongoing commitment to improving the lives of children and strengthening the community.