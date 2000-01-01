Knights of Columbus purchase turned down by commissioners

In a 2-1 vote, the Pulaski County Commissioners voted to turn down the purchase of the Winamac Knights of Columbus building and surrounding property during a regular meeting on June 1. Back in March, the county commissioners had passed a motion to begin exploring the idea of potentially purchasing the property located at 340 E. 50 N., Winamac. The building also has a surrounding 20 acres that are in a floodplain. During their March 2 meeting, President Don Street had said that purchasing the property would give them another option than just renovating the East and West Annexes. At the time, they were considering transferring Purdue Extension, the Pulaski County Health Department, Pulaski County EMA and the Coroner's Office to the Knights of Columbus building. All three of the commissioners had unanimously passed a motion to begin the process of potentially purchasing the property pending council approval and getting appraisals completed. At the June 1 meeting, the commissioners held a public hearing to hear any comments, concerns or objections to the purchase. (The published legal notice also noted that final action may be taken at the conclusion of the hearing). Two people offered comments once the floor was opened.