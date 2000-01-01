Liberty Elm approved to be planted at county courthouse

Pulaski County is gearing up to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, or Semiquincentennial, this July. To commemorate this milestone, various events are in the works. Rhonda Terry, Pulaski County America 250 Committee Chair, spoke to the Pulaski County Commissioners on Feb. 2 about the celebration and made a request. Terry started by saying that the local committee is working hard to get everyone in the county involved in celebrating the anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence this July 4. There are several notable events coming up, such as the opening of the time capsule from the Bicentennial in 1976. Terry added that they also want to plant a Liberty Elm somewhere on the courthouse square. Liberty Elms are being planted for America's 250th anniversary to commemorate the original Liberty Tree, a famous elm tree that stood near Boston Common in the years before the American Revolution and later served as a rallying point for colonists against British rule. Terry explained that she is unsure where exactly on the courthouse lawn they would be able to plant it, so she is joining forces with the Winamac Tree Committee. Will Kiefer, Evan Burgess and Don Darda were present to speak about what they have been working on so far. Kiefer said that they are in the process of getting a grant proposal together not only for the Liberty Tree, but also for some trees that they would like to plant on the Eastern Pulaski school campus. He said that the committee is thankful for the commissioners' letter of support and assisting in the grant writing.