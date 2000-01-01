Local businesses celebrate milestones, top awards announced

Board members and volunteers of the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce contributed a total of 872 volunteer hours in service to Pulaski County last year alone. This, among many other accomplishments, were commended at the annual Chamber meeting on Thursday, March 12. Chamber President Leslie Hanson stated that the spirit of making Pulaski County a better place is alive and well in the Chamber. A couple other top awards were distributed. The Pulaski County Historical Society and the Pulaski Animal Center tied for Nonprofit of the Year and the Winamac VFW Post #1728 was awarded the People's Choice Business of the Year award for the second time. Several local businesses reached significant milestones as well. These included The Nail Nook and Chiro Coffee (5 years); Tippy's Pizza, Sallie's Small Batch Ice Cream and Refined (10 years); Renew Health Chiropractic (40 years) and First Federal Savings Bank (60 years). Frain Mortuary (159 years) and The Pulaski County Journal (167 years) were recognized for over 150 years in business.