Medaryville approves security cameras, meeting microphones

During a special meeting on Sept. 24, the Medaryville Town Council approved security cameras for the lagoons and new audio equipment so attendees can hear better at town board meetings. First, the town council discussed the proposed security cameras for the lagoons, which they had touched on at their last regular meeting. Looking at their options, President Nick Gillock found a two pack that has dual cameras, are motion activated and rotate. No Wi-Fi is required. They do have the capability to send alert messages to phones and computers. The second item they talked about was new audio equipment for the town hall. At the last regular meeting, comments were made that meeting attendees in the back of the room are having a hard time hearing. The town board decided that they would invest in some equipment to make it better.