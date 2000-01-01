Medaryville Council discusses possibilities for West Side Center

The Medaryville Town Council discussed several possibilities for the use of the previous West Side Center building located at 510 E. Main St. in Medaryville. Formerly a branch of the Pulaski County Public Library, the building began operating as the West Side Center, which provided several services to local groups and individuals on the west side of the county. The building was later closed in November 2015. Now, through a recent agreement between the Pulaski County Public Library and the Town of Medaryville, the building has been transferred to the town at no charge. Discussion about what the town wants to do with the building opened up at a regular town board meeting on March 18. Medaryville Town Council President Ashlee Salyer said that as of the evening of the meeting, the deed has been signed for the town of Medaryville to take official ownership of the building. Salyer acknowledged that all of the bookshelves are out of the building now, so some repairs need to be made to the walls and carpeting. They will also have to add security measures and internet access.