Medaryville passes abandoned vehicle ordinance

All three readings of the Town of Medaryville's abandoned vehicle ordinance passed during a regular town council meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 28. Ordinance 2026-10-01, declaring unmaintained, unlicensed and unregistered vehicles to be public nuisances, was brought up and read aloud by town attorney Amber Lapaich during the time to discuss old business. The ordinance started with laying the legal groundwork, stating that under Indiana Code 36-8-2-4 and 36-1-6-2 the town of Medaryville can regulate and bring real property into compliance with an ordinance when violations occur. In the ordinance, the town finds that outdoor storage and maintenance of junk, wrecked, dismantled, substantially damaged, inoperable, unlicensed and unregistered vehicles in locations visible from public rights-of-way can adversely affect the appearance of the community and may create unsafe health conditions.