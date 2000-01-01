Medaryville Town Council holds water grant discussion

The Medaryville Town Council and a representative from the Kankakee-Iroquois Regional Planning Commission (KIRPC) held a water grant discussion on Aug. 13. The town has an interest in pursuing a water project, specifically looking at meter replacement and filtration upgrades. They would be looking for a grant between $600,000 and $750,000. It would require a 10% local match of the total project cost. The town board was advised that the grant program is highly competitive. Typically on the water/wastewater programs – unless they can show dire residential need – it will most likely take two rounds to get funding. The KIRPC representative explained that since the town is interested in exploring this, she would suggest that they start documenting resident issues now, if they haven't already. They also want to see if the town has had to spend a lot of local money to try to fix any issues in the last three to five years. It was also noted that the state is now requiring that the application be 90% complete at the time of proposal.