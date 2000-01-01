Medaryville Town Council reorganizes with new member

Robert Schultz is filling the Medaryville Town Council seat vacated by Ashlee Salyer who resigned April 1. Schultz has served on the town council in the past. The first order of business at the May 20 regular board meeting was to reorganize. Council member Steven Foust made a motion to nominate Nick Gillock as president and Schultz as vice president. This was seconded by Schultz and it passed unanimously. A request was also presented to the council from the West Central Youth League. The league has contacted the maintenance department to see if the town could cover the cost to have the fields power raked and seeded after the installation of the new field light poles.