Monterey Council discusses delinquent sewer bill collection

Before discussing sewer bill collection, the Monterey Town Council first reorganized for the new year at their Jan. 13 regular meeting. All of the appointments ultimately remained the same as in years past. Doug Denton was elected as Town Council President, Justin Schramm was approved as the town attorney and the Pulaski County Journal was approved as the official news source. In addressing matters for the new year, Councilman Aaron Gilley shared that he has been doing some research on possible ways to collect money on delinquent sewer bills, other than just putting liens.