Monterey flies America 250 flag, agrees to bring back recycling

Like Francesville, the Town of Monterey will also bring back recycling, on a trial basis, according to unanimous agreement by the Monterey Town Council on Feb. 10. Recycling and Transfer Station Manager John Kegarise advised that he was coming to the board, by direction of the commissioners, to see if they were interested in bringing a recycling bin back to town. It will be a roll-off container like they had before. The bin being used for trash instead of recyclables is also a concern for Monterey, like it was for Francesville. In an attempt to mitigate this, Monterey will be adding some extra lighting and update the camera location in that area. The recycling service is planned to begin again in March. If the service is not used properly, the container will be removed once again. Pulaski County America 250 Committee Chair Rhonda Terry was present to speak about this year’s America 250 activities and to present the town board with a flag.