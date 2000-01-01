Monterey Town Board explains Sportsman delay

Monterey Town Council President Doug Denton explained the delay that is occurring on the demolition of the former Sportsman's Bar and Grill property during a regular meeting on Sept. 8. He explains that an anonymous complaint was reported to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) which has delayed the project. He said that in 2015 an asbestos study was completed. After the building partially collapsed, some clean-up of the property was attempted, but was done so without the proper permitting. Denton said that the belief is that the original asbestos issue in the furnace pipes is still there, so now a new site check is being completed by a private company for IDEM.