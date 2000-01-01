Monterey Town Council asks for more detailed expense breakdowns

Monterey Fire Chief Doug Klausing presented the town council with the 2027 fire contract during a regular meeting on April 14. During discussion, board member Aaron Gilley made a request for more transparency in how their money will be spent. This request comes in response to some comments that have been made by local residents who have concerns with how their tax dollars are being spent in general. Monterey Town Council President Doug Denton explained that the issue is not with Klausing himself. Chief Klausing said that the $12,000 that he requests in the fire contract helps pay for the electric bill, insurance, repairs, fuel for the trucks, their bookkeeper, etc. Gilley said that he would like to see an itemized list on a more formal document for accountability purposes and so everyone has a better idea on how the dollars will be spent. President Denton mentioned that a more detailed list would also be helpful especially in light of all the potential changes that may be happening at the state level regarding townships.