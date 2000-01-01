Monterey Town Council shares updates about Sportsman’s building

The issue of the long-vacant Sportsman's Bar and Grill building in downtown Monterey has recently resurfaced due to the building partially collapsing on itself on June 10. Since then, the Monterey Town Council has been providing updates on the situation as it works to be resolved. The building has been a challenge for the town since it partially fell down in 2015. Due to an excessive amount of rain, the building partially collapsed again on the 10th on its west side (Walnut Street side). Updates online indicated that Monterey Town Council President Doug Denton and Councilman Josh Stacy arrived on the site approximately five minutes after it partially collapsed. Pulaski County Building Inspector Karla Redweik, EMA Director Richel Fox, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and the Pulaski County Highway Department were also on the scene. Denton has stressed to the public that the town is not the governing authority over the building, the county is. However, this does not mean that the county owns the building – it has been privately owned by several individuals over the years.