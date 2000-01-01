Home / News / New ambulance honors veterans, America’s 250th anniversary
Megan Galbreath

An ambulance paying tribute to both our nation's veterans and the 250th anniversary of the United States of America is now in service. A dedication ceremony was hosted by Pulaski County EMS on Feb. 9 on the sidewalk on the north side of the Pulaski County Courthouse. EMS Director Natasha Daugherty said that this year especially, we are all reminded that our freedoms are not inherited by chance – they are secured through courage, sacrifice and service. The graphics on the new ambulance blend traditional and new design elements together, symbolizing the past and present of Pulaski County EMS along with paying tribute to all of those who have served.

