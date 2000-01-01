New county council president elected during joint session

Sheila Hazemi will now serve as president of the Pulaski County Council. She was elected by the council during a regular joint session on Feb. 9. Boswell had been voted to be president of the Pulaski County Council when the board reorganized on Jan. 12, but he advised at the Feb. 9 joint session that he now wishes to step down as president. County Council Vice President Mike Tiede opened up the floor for nominations. Tiede nominated Sheila Hazemi and Councilman AJ Gutwein nominated Brad Bonnell. Those in favor of Hazemi were Mike Tiede, Ken Boswell, Jeff Richwine and Sheila Hazemi. Those in favor of Bonnell were Tim Overmyer, AJ Gutwein and Brad Bonnell. Hazemi received the most votes and will serve as county council president in 2026. Additionally, later on in the meeting, both the county council and the commissioners held a discussion on the county annexes.