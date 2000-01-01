Newest paramedics recognized at commissioners meeting

Two individuals were recently congratulated for graduating from a rigorous paramedic program. Over the past year, they completed hours of weekly coursework and hundreds of hours of clinicals. Stephanie Foust and Autumn Bailor were recognized at the July 20 commissioners meeting for this major accomplishment. During the paramedic program, they took part in over 30 hours of coursework every week, approximately 96 skill lab hours and more than 408 clinical hours, all while working full time for Pulaski County EMS. They both received certifications in basic life support CPR, advanced cardiac life support, advanced medical life support, emergency pediatric care and pre-hospital life support. Both Foust and Bailor successfully completed a national exam. The exam is a three and a half hour long computer adaptive test comprised of 110-150 questions, testing their knowledge on airway respiration and ventilation, cardiology and resuscitation, trauma, medical and obstetrics/gynecology and EMS operations.