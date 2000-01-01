No campaign material, electioneering allowed at polling locations

The Pulaski County Election Board is reminding that campaign material and electioneering are not allowed at any polling locations. There are signs posted at the entrance doors of the Pulaski County Courthouse, an early voting location. The board informed on Oct. 12 that two complaints have been filed against two candidates regarding alleged electioneering and the presence of campaign materials at the courthouse on Oct. 7 and 9. The complaints are against Kathleen "Kathi" Thompson, Independent candidate for County Commissioner District 3 and Ashley Hammac, Democrat candidate for State Representative District 16. According to the 2026 Indiana Election Day Handbook, state law defines "electioneering" as making a verbal statement or displaying a written statement indicating support or opposition to any candidate, political party, or public question appearing on the ballot.