Not-So-Spooky fun at library Halloween bash
By:
Megan Galbreath
The town of Winamac was overrun with little ghosts and goblins on Monday, Oct. 26. The festivities began at the Pulaski County Public Library for its annual Halloween festival. Kids of all ages enjoyed outdoor games, free food, crafts and more. The celebration continued at the Winamac Town Park for the Community Wellness Center's annual Halloween party and at the Isis Theatre for trick-or-treating.
See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.