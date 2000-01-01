Pieces of Pulaski: Uncovering an Original Winamac Survey Marker

As the county seat, Winamac has a long history with many unique stories. From landmarks like the Veterans Memorial Swinging Bridge to annual events like the Power From the Past, it’s hard to pick just one thing to dig into. However, this series has shown that some of the most interesting things are the ones that are easily overlooked. Have you ever wondered what the singular, concrete post is on the northeast corner of the county courthouse lawn? Some may dismiss this seemingly meaningless structure, but it’s actually an important piece of Winamac's town history - one of the original survey markers for the town. According to the Pulaski County Historical Society, when Winamac was platted in 1839, the first marker was placed on the corner of Main Street and Front Street (now Riverside Drive). At the time, Front Street was the primary commercial and residential street, and today's downtown didn't build up until the railroad came through around 1860. Attention was first called to the marker during the 2024 courthouse renovations. As more of it was uncovered, the Pulaski County Historical Society conducted research, as some questions about it arose. Now, the retaining wall may be gone, but this original marker remains, looking more prominent than ever.