Public test held for Pulaski County election equipment

Pulaski County election equipment has been tested ahead of the fall general election. The public test was held on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 2 p.m. at the Pulaski County Courthouse. For the test, the voting machines are randomly selected, unsealed, zeroed out, tested, zeroed out and resealed. The purpose of testing county election equipment is to ensure that ballots on the machines are able to accurately cast votes for all offices and issues presented on the ballot. Pulaski County Clerk JoLynn Behny shared some information with the early poll workers after the test was conducted. Early voting starts on Tuesday, Oct. 6. General Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.