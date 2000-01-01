Pulaski County celebrates first drug treatment court graduate

Pulaski County Superior Court's Drug Treatment Court held a brief graduation ceremony in Superior Court on Thursday, July 30 to recognize its first graduate, Sara Miller. The Drug Treatment Court was created in 2024 to provide an alternative to traditional case processing for persons charged with crimes relating to illicit substances and substance abuse. It gained full certification in 2025. The program is a voluntary, 18-to-36 month program that targets non-violent misdemeanor and felony-drug offenders who are supervised intensively through all of the phases of the program. Offenders may be self-referred to the treatment court or referred by a judge, defense attorney, probation officer, family member, jail staff, or the prosecutor. Successful completion of the Pulaski County Drug Treatment Court will either result in a sentence reduction (such as no jail time or probation) or a reduction or dismissal of the original charge. During the graduation ceremony on July 30, Coordinator and Case Manager Charissa Estes highlighted how far Sara has come over the course of the program.