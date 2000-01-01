Pulaski County Council discusses tile request

Surveyor Jenny Keller stated at the Oct 12 county council meeting that she was directed by the county drainage board (which is made up of the three county commissioners) to come before them regarding the Ed Frain tile request. Keller explained that they had bid the project out and it is close to $1 million. After the recent flood event, the drainage board feels that it is not up to everyone in the watershed to endure the cost, since it affected a lot of businesses, the highway and the town. She said she is coming before the council to see if they have any funds that they can put toward this project. Councilman Ken Boswell said that he is aware of some extensive work that has been done on this project before. He wondered if the recent flooding event was the first time there was an issue. Keller said that it is not, flooding has been ongoing, as a fast 2-3 inch rain can cause water to pond on the north and south side of Casey’s.