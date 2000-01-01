Pulaski County Council passes Knights of Columbus resolution

A resolution to pursue the purchase of the Winamac Knights of Columbus building was passed by the Pulaski County Council during a regular meeting on March 9. County Council President Sheila Hazemi advised that all council members received copies for their review of the agreement that the commissioners have signed to go forward with the purchasing process. During discussion at the commissioners meeting, President Don Street presented this building purchase as an option to house the offices that are currently at the East and West Annexes – Purdue Extension, the Pulaski County Health Department, Pulaski County EMA and the Coroner's Office. The listed price for the property is $499,500 and it includes the building along with surrounding acreage. The building has an asphalt parking lot which includes over 100 designated parking spots plus a gravel area for overflow parking. The structure was originally built in 1985 and is over 9,000 square foot. It features two gathering areas with a movable wall in between. Each area has its own entrance, restrooms and kitchen. Councilman Brad Bonnell said that he drove around the building and noticed that the roof has been redone recently with metal shingles. He stated that the last time he was inside the hall it seemed to be in very good shape. He added that the surrounding acres are in a floodplain, but the building itself and the parking lots do not flood. He is not opposed to leaving it open as an event center and he said it gives the county options for hosting bigger events or meetings.