Pulaski County Election Board considers several resolutions

At their Feb. 18 meeting, the Pulaski County Election Board addressed several key matters, including resolutions critical to the upcoming 2026 election cycle. Present at the meeting were Democrat Election Board Member Jessye Gilley, Republican Election Board Member Jon Frain, County Clerk and Election Board Secretary JoLynn Behny, Voter Registration Deputy Becky McLeroy and Democrat Party Chairman Doug Denton. Resolution 2026-002, to allow the travel board to travel to contiguous counties for absentee voting for medical reasons, passed. Resolution 2026-003, to allow proxies to hold the keys for the ballot box in case election board representatives are unable to be present, was tabled. This item will be revisited to find out how other counties handle this matter. County Clerk JoLynn Behny was given authority to establish an absentee travel board. Resolution 2026-004 passed. Resolution 2026-005, to approve absentee applications on the same day as travel board, also passed. Resolution 2026-006, a resolution to authorize the absentee travel board to allow a registered voter to complete an absentee ballot on Election Day due to recent injury and/or hospitalization, was tabled. It was amended to add that it needs to be completed between the hours 8 a.m. and noon.