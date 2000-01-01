Pulaski County hosts American Discovery Trail 250 Relay

On Oct 15, the Pulaski County Celebrates America 250 Committee had the honor of hosting and carrying the American Discovery Trail (ADT) 250 Relay Declaration of Independence batons for a short distance so they could be a part of this momentous event. The American Discovery 250 Relay is a 6,800-mile relay from California to Delaware, carrying a copy of the Declaration of Independence from coast to coast, crossing the Golden Gate Bridge on the 4th of July and ending on Thanksgiving at the Atlantic Ocean. The Pulaski County America 250 neon sign was moved from the courthouse lawn so it could welcome the cyclists and American Discovery Trail Team: Sara Heitman, Relay Coordinator for the Northern Route of the American Discovery Trail 250 Relay, has been traveling since the trail split off in Colorado; Sue Erhardt, Executive Director of the American Discovery Trail Society, is visiting from Michigan to help support fellow team members and the carriers of the batons; and Darius Uhlemann, who cycled the full route for Oct. 15 from North Judson through Pulaski County and ending in Denver, Indiana. Dennis and Rhonda Terry were the American Discovery Trail America 250 Relayers representing Pulaski County.