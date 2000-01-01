Pulaski County officials present overview of Flock cameras, no found misuse

There’s no doubt that Flock cameras are a hot topic across the state. Over the past year, there have been multiple reports of members of Indiana law enforcement misusing the Flock database. Since then, several counties – including neighboring Starke County – have chosen to cancel their contracts with Flock due to public concerns. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office provided some information about the cameras and its usage in the county during a regular county commissioners meeting on Oct. 19 in an effort to address any potential concerns from the public. Pulaski County Sheriff Chris Schramm and Detectives Matt Pickens and Aaron Heims were present at the meeting to present this information. Also present via Zoom was Customer Success Manager Wyatt Cotter from Flock Safety. To start the discussion, Sheriff Schramm said that he is aware that some members of law enforcement in Indiana are getting in trouble for improper searches. He said that they have put a lot of procedures in place in light of that. As for the actual cameras, Detective Pickens explained that the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office owns all of the data and they do not sell it to third parties. They do, however, share it with outside law enforcement agencies as needed. All of the Flock cameras in Pulaski County are stationary except for one mobile unit, which is the one that is usually on SR 119. Detective Pickens is in charge of moving it. There are currently two cameras on US 35 that are damaged.