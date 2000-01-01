Pulaski County Public Library transfers West Side Center to Town of Medaryville

A building that has served Medaryville and the surrounding area for over 20 years is entering a new chapter of community service under town ownership. The Pulaski County Public Library has transferred the West Side Center property at 510 E. Main St., Medaryville, to the Town of Medaryville at no charge. The library funded the construction of the building on the property in 2002 and it has served the Medaryville area in various capacities ever since. Formerly a branch of the library, the building began operating as the West Side Center in 2016. The West Side Center provided several services to Medaryville and the surrounding area through the combined efforts of the library, county-wide organizations and local groups and individuals. Now, through this transfer of ownership, the library hopes to enable the building to serve Medaryville residents in new and meaningful ways.