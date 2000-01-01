Pulaski County seniors celebrate America 250 at fair, picnic

The Pulaski County Human Services annual Resource Fair and Senior Picnic took a patriotic turn this year to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, with some guests even dressing up in red, white and blue. Every year, county seniors are provided with plenty of opportunities to interact with local businesses and organizations that can provide them with needed resources for their health and well-being through the resource fair. They are then treated to a free hot dog lunch and can enjoy visiting with others before a short recognition ceremony for those who helped Pulaski County Human Services over the past year. The guest speaker for the afternoon was Pulaski County America 250 Committee Chair Rhonda Terry. She spoke about her journey in getting the committee started and all of the events that will be occurring in the county throughout the year.