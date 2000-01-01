Pulaski County voters turn out for midterm election

Pulaski County voters showed up for the November 2026 midterm election. A total of 3,731 votes were cast, coming to a 43.37% voter turnout. Of those, 836 voted a straight Republican Party ticket and 166 voted a straight Democratic Party ticket. There was energy in town on Election Day night, with two watch parties being held in downtown Winamac. An election night gathering was held at One Eyed Jack’s Celebration Station from 5 to 8 p.m., and another, hosted by the Pulaski County Republican Party, was held at the Winamac Volunteer Fire Department, which started at 4 p.m. The Pulaski County Democratic Party did not announce a public watch party event. Contested races on the ballot included County Commissioner District 3, County Council District 2, County Council District 3 and West Central School Board – Salem Township. Other contested races included U.S. Representative District 2, State Representative District 16 and State Representative District 17.