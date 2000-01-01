Pulaski EMS, County Council discuss cameras, ambulances

Pulaski County EMS Director Natasha Daugherty and the Pulaski County Council discussed a number of EMS items during a regular meeting on July 13. First, they discussed the security cameras for the Winamac and the Francesville bases. Daugherty explained that they are Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) narcotic sites, so it's important to maintain security in both places to maintain accountability of where the narcotics are located, both in ambulances and storage. The cameras would cover the base doors (outside) and the narcotic drug storage areas (inside). The Winamac camera would cost $2,868.06 and the Francesville camera will be $2,142.30. During discussion, Councilman Ken Boswell asked who would be monitoring the camera system and if the intent is for the cameras to have the ability to dispatch police if necessary or if the camera will just be for recording. Daugherty replied that the intention is just to record data. Councilman Jeff Richwine mentioned that he thinks there is a state law that says video has to be saved for 180 days, but that he wasn’t sure if she would fall under that. He later suggested that they should consider creating some sort of county policy about cameras and video. Attorney Jacob Ahler said that given some concerns with placement inside, he would suggest making sure the cameras are not placed in a way where the county could end up in some sort of liability situation of the surveillance of private areas and to make sure that they are monitored correctly.