Recycling center advises town boxes are being misused

The Pulaski County Recycling Center and Transfer Station had dropped off recycling boxes in Francesville, Medaryville and Monterey in the spring through the direction of the Pulaski County Commissioners. John Kegarise, the station manager, recently provided photographic evidence to the commissioners that the boxes in Francesville and Monterey are being misused. He explained that most of the items in the bins are trash, which happened the last time the boxes were in the towns. Kegarise noted that Francesville's recycling box was pulled for the fall festival and the town clerk has been advised that the box will likely not be replaced after it is over, however, he wanted to bring the matter to the commissioners first. Commission President Don Street said that they appreciate his efforts and he personally understands if Kegarise pulls the boxes. He said that they could try again in a year or so. Earlier, Edwin Buswell, of the Kankakee-Iroquois Regional Planning Commission (KIRPC), held a public hearing for the Medaryville/White Post Township Volunteer Fire Department. Last spring, the township had requested permission for the county submit an OCRA (Indiana's Office of Community and Rural Affairs) application for a new fire station. Buswell said that they were not allowed to move forward with the full application by direction of the state. He said that a bond counsel was recently selected, so he sees this going in a positive direction. He advised that the fire department would like to ask the county to submit an application for the upcoming round. The proposal is due Oct. 4 with the full application being due Dec. 13. Grant award announcements will be in February.