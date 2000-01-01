Recycling service returns to Medaryville

The Town of Medaryville was also given the opportunity to bring back the recycling service and the town board unanimously approved it during a regular meeting on Feb. 18. Also by direction of the Pulaski County Commissioners, Recycling and Transfer Station Manager John Kegarise asked the Medaryville Town Council if they are interested in bringing back recycling. The service will be free of charge – just like Monterey and Francesville – and the container would be centrally located in town. It will be here on a trial basis and will be removed if it is not used for its intended purpose. The container will be monitored by cameras. If approved, Kegarise said that the container could be back in town by the end of February or the first week in March. Councilman Steven Foust commented that recycling has been missed in town. A motion was made by Foust to bring the service back and it was seconded by Vice President Nick Gillock. It passed unanimously.